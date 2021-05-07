The European Union (EU) believes that Russia’s plans to compile a list of “unfriendly countries” are contrary to international law. This was announced to reporters on Friday, May 7, by a source in the European Union’s foreign policy service.

The source assured that the EU will perceive the inclusion of even one EU country in the list of “unfriendly countries” by Russia as a step towards the entire European Union. He also stressed that the European Union will develop its own strategy for the “aggressive actions” of the Russian Federation at the May 25 summit.

According to him, the EU foreign ministers at a meeting on May 10 will discuss actions on the part of Russia, including counter-sanctions against European officials and restrictions against foreign agents in the country. The source noted that there will be no new proposals for sanctions against Russia at this council. He clarified that the European Union is not going to mirror the actions of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on March 22, the European Union imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and four organizations from different countries, including Russia, for “human rights violations and abuse.” It was noted that two Russians were on the sanctions list.

In response to such actions on the part of the European Union, the Russian Foreign Ministry, on April 30, announced that eight citizens of the EU countries and representatives of the official structures of the European Union were denied entry to the territory of the Russian Federation. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is ready to restore interaction with the European Union, if a reciprocal interest is shown in this.

