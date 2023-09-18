From floating solar panels to offshore wind, the Court of Auditors of the European Union doubts the development of this type of technology on the waters of the community club’s coasts. “It offers ambiguous results,” the agency warns in a report published this Monday.

Brussels’ plans set out in its Green Deal point to offshore wind capacity of 450 GW in 2050, figures backed by the industry. As for ocean energy, composed of tidal and wave energy, it remains at 47 GW. However, the reality is very far from the data set by the Commission for the end of the decade, since there are only 16 GW installed and they are offshore wind. “A rapid deployment will require a vast maritime space and 800 billion euros of private investment,” highlights the Court of Auditors. “It is not easy to comply,” they add.

Currently, with data as of the end of 2022, the EU has 6,091 offshore wind turbines spread across 122 wind farms for a total of 30,267 megawatts. “It may not be enough to be sustainable from a socioeconomic and environmental point of view,” warns the text of the community body. “They have contributed to the development of blue energy, but they may not achieve their ambitious goals,” they warn.

Since the adoption of the offshore wind roadmap in Europe, Brussels has allocated nearly 2.3 billion euros to the development of marine renewable technologies since 2007. A total amount to which must be added 14.4 billion from the European Investment Bank ( EIB) through loans and equity investments. “This revolution must not be undertaken at any price,” says Nikolaos Milionis, author of the audit. “The commission has not assessed the environmental consequences,” he says.

A decision that has fallen on each of the member states through the maritime space planning plans. «We note that, although the concept of joint use of maritime space is encouraged, the coexistence of different sectors with the activity of marine renewable energies is not yet a common practice: in particular, the pending conflict with fishing in some countries must be better addressed,” says the community audit.

Furthermore, EU countries with shared waters hardly plan joint projects, missing the opportunity to make more efficient use of scarce maritime space. Likewise, the socioeconomic implications of the development of marine renewable energy have not been studied in sufficient depth.

Auditors also warn that risks to the supply of critical raw materials may lead to a slowdown in the deployment of marine renewable energy in Europe. Currently, almost all materials have been supplied by China, a country that also plays a crucial role in the manufacture of permanent magnets for wind turbine generators. In the EU, dependence on raw materials can create bottlenecks, and auditors express concern about security of supply in the current context of geopolitical tensions. Lengthy national permitting procedures are an added obstacle. For example, France has one of the longest deadlines in Europe for approving offshore wind installations, which can last up to eleven years.