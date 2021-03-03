Pole of a power line in the vicinity of Tablada in Seville. PACO PUENTES

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has endorsed this Wednesday the tax on the value of electricity production (IVPEE), created in 2012 by the Government then chaired by Mariano Rajoy to help cover the tariff deficit, along with other tax figures. The Luxembourg court has ruled that the European directive on the general regime of special taxes “does not oppose” a national regulation that establishes a tax “that is levied on the production of the electric power system in the national territory and whose taxable base is consisting of the total amount of the taxpayer’s income obtained by carrying out these activities, without taking into account the amount of electricity actually produced and incorporated into the system ”.

The matter reached the European Justice through the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, which must resolve a dispute between the company Promociones Oliva Park and the Spanish Government. The firm argues that the tax, “despite its regulation as an indirect tax, its nature and essential elements are those of an indirect tax.”

The company also argues that the tax is a tax “whose tax burden is passed on to the final consumer of electricity” and that it is “essentially collection” although it has “nominally” an environmental purpose. To this he adds that “it discriminates the production of electrical energy derived from renewable sources without differentiating based on the intensity and pollution of the environment.”

The Government, on the other hand, defends that it is a direct tax “without impact on the consumer” and “with a specific environmental purpose that is not related to the principle ‘who pollutes, pays’ and in which there is no discrimination against renewable energy producers ”.

In the first place, the CJEU ruling considers that the aforementioned tax “does not constitute an indirect tax that directly or indirectly levies electricity consumption.” The taxable event of the tax, he continues, is the production and incorporation of electricity to the electrical system and the tax is not obtained “directly” from consumers, but from economic operators.

It is not passed on to consumers

On the other hand, it rejects that its tax burden is passed on to consumers for two reasons. First, because “there is no formal mechanism for the impact of the tax.” And secondly, because “it is calculated exclusively based on the condition of electricity producer, on the basis of the partially fixed income of the taxpayers and independently of the amount of electricity actually produced and incorporated into the system.” Consequently, “there is no direct and inseparable link between this tax and electricity consumption.”

Likewise, the CJEU declares that European legislation on the promotion of renewable energies does not oppose a national law that establishes a tax that levies a single rate on the production of electricity, also when it is produced from renewable sources “and whose The objective is not to protect the environment, but to increase the volume of budgetary income ”.

Specifically, the Court of Justice explains that the fact that the European directive allows Member States to establish support systems to promote renewable energies through exemptions or tax deductions “does not in any way imply that they cannot tax companies. that develop these energy sources ”.

Finally, the CJEU also rules that the tax “does not oppose” the Community directive on common rules for the internal electricity market, since it rules out that the revenue from the tax “constitutes the mode of financing of an aid measure. state”.