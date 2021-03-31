Seat of the Court of Justice of the EU Efe

The Court of Justice of the European Union (TEU) has endorsed the doctrine of the Supreme Court to annul contracts with revolving cards for being declared as “usury” when they exceed a certain interest rate by declaring that this criterion is not contrary to community regulations .

In an order dated March 25, the Luxembourg court ruled that the directive on consumer credit contracts “does not oppose a national regulation that establishes a limitation of the Annual Equivalent Rate (APR) that can be imposed on a consumer in order to fight usury, as long as it does not contravene the harmonized rules on information obligations ”.

The European Justice thus responds to the preliminary ruling referred by the Provincial Court of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria regarding a dispute that confronts Banco Santander with a consumer with whom it agreed to a credit card contract with a limit of 3,000 euros and an APR of 26.82%.

The case had been resolved by a court that, in the first instance, had declared the contract invalid because the interest rate was “usurious”, in accordance with Spanish jurisprudence on the matter. It was based, in particular, on the doctrine of the Supreme Court that declares void those consumer contracts that exceed twice the average Spanish interest rate.

Consumer protection

Banco Santander appealed this ruling before the Provincial Court of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which in turn raised several questions to the TUE before ruling on the matter. In particular, it wonders whether the imposition in a Member State of maximum interest rates is compatible with a single and harmonized market, taking into account that there are no legal limitations at European level.

The European Justice resolves the preliminary questions through an order and using previous judgments on similar cases. Thus, it comes to the conclusion that the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence to declare usury in revolving card contracts.

The European judges note in particular that the European legislation “contains only minimal harmonization” and “does not prevent the Member States from maintaining or adopting more stringent provisions for the protection of consumers”. For this reason, it considers that countries “remain competent to set said cost or amount.”

Along the same lines, the order recalls that the TEU had already declared that the directive on consumer credit contracts “does not aim to harmonize the distribution of expenses within the framework of a credit contract” and therefore, “the States members continue to be competent to provide mechanisms for regulating such expenses, provided that they are not contrary to the harmonized standards “by said directive.

However, the order adds that when setting these limits, the member states “must ensure that they do not violate the areas harmonized by these directives, such as information obligations.”

The order of the TEU, however, declares “inadmissible” the first preliminary ruling of the Provincial Court of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which sought to clarify whether the law against Spanish usury of 1908 is compatible with the free provision of services in the market European credit.

At this point, the Court of Justice says that it is not in a position to give a “useful” answer because the referring body “does not explain with sufficient clarity the reasons” that have led it to raise said doubt and the interpretation that should be made of the Treaties to resolve the matter.

The ruling has been celebrated in any case by the association of financial users Asufin, whose president, Patricia Suárez, has expressed the opinion that it “puts against the ropes” this type of products, “absolutely not recommended for the consumer as they greatly facilitate entry into a spiral of debt that is difficult to control and goes against the principle of responsible lending sponsored by the Bank of Spain ”.