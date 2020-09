Slovakia was the first EU country to refuse to consider Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korchok, reports RIA News…

“Alexander Lukashenko, whose inauguration [в качестве президента Белоруссии] took place today, does not have any legitimacy to lead his country, ”said the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry. Korchok added that his country supports the people of Belarus.