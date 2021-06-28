The European Union commented on the call of Belarus to recall the EU ambassador from Minsk for consultations in Brussels. It is reported by TASS…

The representative of the EU foreign policy service Nabila Massrali considered this decision of the Belarusian authorities “a step towards self-isolation.” In her opinion, at the time of the crisis, it is necessary to keep the channels of communication open.

Earlier, the President of the European Council Charles Michel reacted to the decision of the Belarusian authorities to temporarily withdraw from the EU Eastern Partnership program due to new EU sanctions. According to him, this step will lead to a further increase in tension, which will have a clear negative impact on the Belarusian people.