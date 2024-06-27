The match on appointments at the center of the European Council: live

All eyes on Brussels: the EU summit to decide the appointments dhe highest European offices for the next five years. On the leaders’ table, the proposal developed by the negotiators of the People’s Party, Socialists and Liberals to entrust Ursula von der Leyen – as an EPP member – with a second mandate at the helm of the European Commission. The designation of von der Leyen it is part of a package that also includes the choice of the socialist and former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa for the presidency of the European Council and the Estonian liberal prime minister Kaja Kallas for the position of high EU representative for foreign and security policy.

There is great waiting for the position that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will take on this package who yesterday, during his speeches in Parliament, openly criticized the method by which the three candidates were chosen. Before the start of the work of the European Council, the pre-summits of the three political families (EPP, PSE and Liberals) who currently constitute the so-called Ursola majority will soon begin and will be attended by the leaders and main national figures.

Morawiecki: “PiS considers leaving ECR for new group”

But for Meloni the problems are increasing because the Ecr Conservatives, the European political family of which Meloni is president, seriously risks imploding and losing its pieces.

Law and Justice (PiS), in fact, is considering abandoning the European Conservatives and Reformists (Ecr), co-chaired with Brothers of Italy, and is in negotiations with parties of the populist right to form a new group. The former Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, made this known in an interview with Politico. “We are in negotiations with ECR and this is the main element that will decide our future,” Morawiecki said, specifying that PiS is tempted to go “in both directions”. “I would say the probability is 50/50,” he explained, adding that it is “not guaranteed” that PiS will remain in the ECR.

Mitsotakis: “No desire to exclude, I respect Meloni”

“Three political families discussed among themselves and presented a proposal, in the end it is up to the European Council to make the decision”. “It is not a process to exclude, it was never our intention to exclude anyone or offend anyone. Personally I have a lot of respect for Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister. Italy is a very important country in the EU and I am sure that we will address all these problems and concerns in the discussions that we will have”. This was stated by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, one of the EPP negotiators on top jobs, arriving at the EU summit, also stating that he had spoken with Meloni.

Scholz: Melons? “Appointments are decided by the 27 but on a majority basis”

“The 27 member states of the European Council decide on this. But did I mention that it is also a question of which platform the Commission President supports in parliament? And that is why we have reached a political agreement between these three families of parties,” said German Chancellor Olaf. Scholzupon his arrival at the European Council, answering a question about the involvement of the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni. “It is just a position. We will discuss it carefully and fairly among ourselves. All 27 are equally important. But we have made it easier to take a decision because the European Council and the Member States must wisely put forward a proposal that can count on the majority of the Parliament”.

“France and Italy are competing for the same mandates”, writes the Financial Times

“France and Italy are competing for a leading place in the economy of the next European Commission, a fight exacerbated by personal hatred between the leaders of the two countries“. This was reported by the Financial Times. “French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are at loggerheads because they are both vying for the same prize: a powerful vice-president of the Commission responsible for trade policy, competition and politics industrial,” writes the newspaper. “Italian officials have listed as areas of interest trade and competition – areas in which Brussels has sole competence – as well as the bloc’s common budget and industry. These are broadly the same areas coveted by France. According to a diplomat briefed on the negotiations, France is interested in a high-level role in the Commission, with the power to control the political and financial levers to implement industrial policy. Defence, an emerging priority for the EU for which von der Leyen has committed to creating a dedicated post, could be part of the industrial strategy controlled by that post”, it continues.

Weber: “It is essential to include Italy in EU nominations”

“Italy is a G7 country, it is a leading country in the European Union. I greatly appreciate all the contribution of the Italian government under the leadership of Antonio Tajani and Giorgia Meloni and this is why I believe it is fundamental for the EU” that there is an “inclusive process” on EU appointments that “also takes Italian interests into account”. This was stated by the President of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, upon his arrival at the EPP pre-summit.

Kallas: “Me next high representative? There may be surprises”

“Let’s not move too quickly, in politics there can be surprises“. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said this to those who asked her if her nomination as EU high representative was now a done deal. “In Estonia we have a saying: don’t sell yourself the bear’s skin before you have shot it and I won’t do it for sure,” he added.