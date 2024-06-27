The nomination game at the heart of the European Council: live coverage

All eyes on Brussels: the start of the EU summit to decide the nominations din the highest European offices for the next five years. On the leaders’ table is the proposal developed by negotiators from the Popular, Socialist and Liberal parties to give Ursula von der Leyen – from the EPP quota – a second mandate at the helm of the European Commission. The designation of of der Leyen It is part of a package that also includes the choice of the socialist and former Portuguese prime minister Anthony Coast for the presidency of the European Council and the liberal Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas for the post of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

There is big waiting for the position that the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni will take on this package who yesterday, during his speeches in Parliament, openly criticized the method by which the three candidates were chosen. Before the start of the work of the European Council, the pre-summits of the three political families (EPP, PSE and Liberals) who currently constitute the so-called Ursola majority will soon begin and will be attended by the leaders and main national figures.

Morawiecki: “PiS considers leaving ECR for new group”

But for Meloni the problems are increasing because the Ecr Conservatives, the European political family of which Meloni is president, seriously risks imploding and losing its pieces.

Law and Justice (PiS), in fact, is considering abandoning the European Conservatives and Reformists (Ecr), co-chaired with Brothers of Italy, and is in negotiations with parties of the populist right to form a new group. The former Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, made this known in an interview with Politico. “We are in negotiations with ECR and this is the main element that will decide our future,” Morawiecki said, specifying that PiS is tempted to go “in both directions”. “I would say the probability is 50/50,” he explained, adding that it is “not guaranteed” that PiS will remain in the ECR.

“France and Italy in competition for same delegations”, writes the Financial Times

“France and Italy are vying for a top spot in the economy of the next European Commission, a fight exacerbated by personal animosity between the two countries’ leaders“. This was reported by the Financial Times. “French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are at loggerheads because they are both vying for the same prize: a powerful vice-president of the Commission responsible for trade policy, competition and politics industrial,” writes the newspaper. “Italian officials have listed as areas of interest trade and competition – areas in which Brussels has sole competence – as well as the bloc’s common budget and industry. These are broadly the same areas coveted by France. According to a diplomat briefed on the negotiations, France is interested in a high-level role in the Commission, with the power to control the political and financial levers to implement industrial policy. Defence, an emerging priority for the EU for which von der Leyen has committed to creating a dedicated post, could be part of the industrial strategy controlled by that post”, it continues.

Mitsotakis: “No intention to exclude, I respect Meloni”

“Three political families discussed among themselves and presented a proposal, in the end it is up to the European Council to make the decision”. “It is not a process to exclude, it was never our intention to exclude anyone or offend anyone. Personally I have a lot of respect for Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister. Italy is a very important country in the EU and I am sure that we will address all these problems and concerns in the discussions that we will have”. This was stated by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, one of the EPP negotiators on top jobs, arriving at the EU summit, also stating that he had spoken with Meloni.

Scholz: Melons? “Appointments are decided by the 27 but on a majority basis”

“The decision is up to the 27 member states of the European Council. But did I mention that it is also about which platform the Commission President supports in parliament? And that is why we have reached a political agreement between these three families of parties,” said German Chancellor Olaf. Scholzupon his arrival at the European Council, answering a question about the involvement of the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni. “It is just a position. We will discuss it carefully and fairly among ourselves. All 27 are equally important. But we have made it easier to take a decision because the European Council and the Member States must wisely put forward a proposal that can count on the majority of the Parliament”.

Tusk, ‘no decision on top jobs without Meloni’

The negotiations conducted between the three major groups of the European Council serve “only to facilitate the process here” but “the decision rests with Meloni and the other leaders during the European Council meeting. The only intention, and the only reason why we have prepared this common position, is to facilitate this process. And there is no decision without Prime Minister Meloni.” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this when he arrived at the summit of European leaders.

Weber: “It is essential to include Italy in EU nominations”

“Italy is a G7 country, it is a leading country in the European Union. I greatly appreciate all the contribution of the Italian government under the leadership of Antonio Tajani and Giorgia Meloni and this is why I believe it is fundamental for the EU” that there is an “inclusive process” on EU appointments that “also takes Italian interests into account”. This was stated by the President of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, upon his arrival at the EPP pre-summit.

Kallas: “Me as the next High Representative? There could be surprises”

“Let’s not go too fast, in politics there can be surprises“. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said this to those who asked her if her nomination as EU high representative was now a done deal. “In Estonia we have a saying: don’t sell yourself the bear’s skin before you have shot it and I won’t do it for sure,” he added.

Salvini, on EU appointments ‘it seems like a coup d’état’

“What is happening” regarding EU appointments “smacks of a coup d’état”. The leader of the League Matteo Salvini said this to Dritto e Rovescio on Rete4. “Millions of Europeans voted” and “asked to change Europe. And what do those who lost propose to you? The same faces: von der Leyen, a socialist at the European Council, one indicated by Macron for foreign policy I think it is absolutely disrespectful, arrogant. I assure them, on behalf of the League and of Italy, that we will mark them inch by inch. We will not let them pass.

Macron in Brussels, Breton confirmed as French commissioner

Emmanuel Macron announces today in Brussels his choice to confirm Thierry Breton as French commissioner for the Internal Market. According to information from Le Monde, the president took this decision despite the fact that the Rassemblement National, a far-right party largely favored in the legislative elections next Sunday and on 7 July, claimed the prerogative to choose the commissioner in the event of cohabitation.