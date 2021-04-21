Months of inter-institutional dialogue and a final pull of several hours of negotiation that culminated last morning with a provisional agreement, just before the summit on Thursday promoted by the United States. The EU commits by law to achieve climate neutrality in 2050 and to meet the intermediate objective of reducing polluting emissions by 55% by 2030, taking as reference the indices that existed in 1990.

‘This climate law is’ the law of laws’ that sets the framework for EU climate-related policies. Today we can be proud of having set in stone an ambitious climate goal that can win the support of all, ”congratulated João Pedro Matos Fernandes, Minister of the Environment of Portugal, the country that holds the rotating presidency of the Union. “We send a strong signal to the world,” he added.

The agreement raises the level of the net cut in pollutant emissions to 55% (position defended by the Commission and the European Council) compared to the higher rate of 60% defended by the negotiators of the European Parliament, more aligned with environmental groups. In any case, it involves raising the current range that was established at 40%. “Reduction is prioritized over removals” of greenhouse gases. And along this line, a limit of 225 megatons of CO2 is introduced, equivalent to the contribution of removals to the net objective, ”reflects the text of the pact.

A European Scientific Advisory Panel on Climate Change will be in charge of providing scientific advice and reporting on EU measures, climate targets and indicative greenhouse gas values, as well as compliance with the targets in line with the European Law on Climate and the EU’s international commitments in light of

Paris Agreement. It will be made up of 15 experts and senior scientific staff of different nationalities, with a maximum of 2 members per Member State and for a period of 4 years.

Negotiators agreed that the Commission will propose a 2040 climate target “if appropriate” no later than six months after the first comprehensive assessment carried out under the Paris Agreement. At the same time, it will estimate and publish an indicative budget on greenhouse gases in the Union, for the period 2030-2050.

From the European Commission, its president Ursula von der Leyen has not hesitated to declare that she is “delighted” by the fact that this step means that “the commitment to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 is now also a legal commitment ». The president of the community legislature, David Sassoli, spoke in the same terms. The Climate Law “shows an ambition never seen before, a first step for the EU to become neutral in 2050 and a strong strong signal ahead of Earth Day. I look forward to ambitious energy and climate proposals in June. ‘