Genoa – Is Europe changing currency? No. The news is that the ECB is introducing a currency, the digital euro, which will join the traditional one (i.e. the euro, whether exchanged in paper form or in the form of electronic payment). The two versions of the currency, being issued by the European Central Bank, will have equivalent value and will be convertible at par at any time.

At what stage is the process for issuing the digital euro?

The EU Commission has presented a legislative proposal that prepares the legal framework to introduce the digital euro alongside its traditional cash version. If the framework is approved by the European Parliament and the Council, it will be up to the European Central Bank to decide whether and when to issue the digital euro. We are talking about the beginning of 2028, but the start of a test phase in which the digital euro will begin to circulate is expected as early as next year.

What is the digital euro?

In essence it is a digital currency, like Bitcoin but, unlike the latter, it will not suffer from the “volatility” that is typical of cryptocurrencies, having certainty of its value as it is issued by the European Central Bank. Like cryptocurrencies, however, it will be guaranteed in transactions by blockchain technology.

What is blockchain technology?

Blockchain is a secure method of recording economic transactions across nodes of a computer network. It is safe precisely because this virtual registry is divided into many parts and is shared among users. In other words, it is an accounting register that facilitates and guarantees transactions and asset traceability. Its use spread with the cryptocurrency boom a few years ago.

What is the difference between the digital euro and current electronic payment systems?

The digital euro, in the intentions of the ECB, aims to become the universal payment system for the Eurozone countries. Unlike other systems, the digital euro will not be subject to commissions, given that it is designed to be free from the intermediation of credit institutions. Users will be able to pay at any time, and payments will be sent and received instantly, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Furthermore, it will be possible to pay with digital euro even without an internet connection, provided that you are physically close to the counterparty of the transaction (the method will be called “offline digital euro”). This last feature is no small feat, as it will allow the use of digital payments to be expanded even in remote areas with poor or no internet connection. Finally, the digital euro can also be used by those who do not have a bank account, a detail that will make it possible to break down the digital divide between users.

What could be the advantages for traders and buyers?

The digital euro, as the official and universally accepted currency in EU countries, could be a less expensive alternative in the electronic payments landscape. A panorama that is currently fragmented and in which numerous private players operate in fierce competition. The absence of bank commissions would guarantee a reduction in the costs of supplier-merchant transactions. And this saving could be passed on to end customers as a lower cost of the purchased good.