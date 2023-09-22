Home page politics

European Union flags fly in front of the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. © Arne Immanuel Bänsch/dpa

As a main transit country for refugees, Tunisia receives millions in financial aid from the EU – including for new ships, thermal cameras and repatriations. The agreement is controversial.

Brussels – The EU Commission wants to pay Tunisia around 127 million euros to reduce migration from the North African country and stimulate the weakening economy. Around 67 million euros of this are to be made available in connection with a controversial migration agreement between the EU Commission and Tunisia, as a spokeswoman for the Brussels authority announced. There is also 60 million euros in budget support for the economic recovery after the Corona crisis.

Part of the 67 million euros falls under the package of almost 105 million euros announced in June for new ships and thermal cameras, search and rescue operations, measures against smugglers and the repatriation of refugees. The money should, among other things, help to improve the situation on the Italian island of Lampedusa, said the spokeswoman for the Brussels authority.

Tunisia is one of the main transit countries for refugees from Africa heading to Europe. The vast majority of refugees who are currently landing in Lamepdusa start in Tunisia. In return for millions in financial aid, the Tunisian security authorities should take greater action against smugglers and the abandonment of boats. To this end, the EU Commission signed a declaration of intent with the Tunisian government in the summer. The approach was heavily criticized in part because the Tunisian government was accused of human rights violations. dpa