Brussels. Start negotiations for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. The European Commission challenges Russia and its “tsar” Vladimir Putin, recommending that member states include in the club today of twenty-seven two third countries that have always been in the sights and orbit of the Kremlin’s interests. The enlargement package launched by the EU executive is on the one hand full support for the Ukrainian president, Volodymir Zelensky, who had asked the EU to give the green light to the start of negotiations for European integration by the end of the year, and at the same time a clear signal of challenge to Russia.

It will take time to complete the negotiation process, and it is not clear how long and whether Ukraine and Moldova will actually be able to join the EU in the end. Territorial issues at the center of unresolved claims weigh on both. For Ukraine there is the question of the territories currently at the center of the military confrontation, with the Donbass provinces annexed by Russia through referendums not recognized internationally. Added to this is the question of Crimea, under Russian control but internationally considered as an integral part of a Ukraine whose borders, which are not clear, would potentially become the external borders of the European Union. The same goes for Moldova. The EU considers Transnistria as an integral part of the republic, but de facto this strip of land operates as a separate state under Russian tutelage.

But the community executive continues. “In light of the results achieved by Ukraine and Moldova, and the ongoing reform efforts, the Commission has recommended to the Council to open accession negotiations with both countries”, reads the text accompanying the package which also contains the invitation to recognize the candidate status of Georgia, another country that wants to escape Russian influence. Also in this case, the territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, wrested from the control of the Tblisi authorities with military raids supported by Moscow, represent significant obstacles for the actual accession process. But the EU’s intentions are clear: after the former satellite states of the USSR in Eastern Europe, it is time for the European Union to extend its zone of influence towards the former Soviet socialist republics.

The decisions taken in Brussels “confirm that EU enlargement is firmly back on the agenda” and that this enlargement process “is our geopolitical project for Europe”, recognizes the Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhely. And President Ursula von der Leyen confirms. «Completing our Union also has a strong economic and geopolitical value at this time». A clear reference to the European response to Putin’s maneuvers. With Russia engaged in Ukraine, the time to advance eastward is exactly why. For this reason it was also decided to accelerate the accession process of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Negotiations will be started “once the necessary level of compliance with the accession criteria has been achieved”.

Finally, for North Macedonia and Albania, negotiations on one of the 36 chapters are intended to be started by the end of the year. An obligatory choice made by the Commission. North Macedonia achieved candidate status in 2005, Albania in 2014. Since then the process has been slow. Recognizing preferential lanes or accelerated procedures for Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia Herzegovina, which have obtained the same status as candidates for EU membership in 2022, would have produced significant political consequences. The EU Commission has done its part, now it is up to the governments of the Twenty-seven.