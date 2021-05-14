The approval by the Russian government of the list of unfriendly foreign states undermines diplomatic relations, said on Friday, May 14, the head of the European Council Charles Michel

“The decision of the Russian government on ‘states committing unfriendly acts’ is another step towards the escalation and undermining of diplomatic relations. Attempts to divide the EU are in vain. Full solidarity with the Czech Republic, “Michel wrote in Twitter…

At the same time, the head of the European Council called on Russia to “fully comply with the Vienna Convention.”

Earlier on Friday, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said that Moscow’s decision to add the Czech Republic to the list of unfriendly countries is a further step towards escalating relations not only with the Czech side, but also with the entire European Union and its allies.

On May 14, the Russian government approved the list of unfriendly countries. According to the text of the document, only two states were included in the above list – the Czech Republic and the United States.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that the small number of countries on the list of unfriendly foreign states testifies to Russia’s readiness for dialogue.

The “diplomatic” aggravation of relations between Russia and Western countries began in mid-April, when the United States, along with the introduction of new sanctions, expelled 10 Russian diplomats. Moscow responded to this in a mirror image.