EC head von der Leyen: EU does not know about Zelensky’s plans to undermine Druzhba pipeline

The European Union (EU) is unaware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plans to blow up the Druzhba pipeline. So, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, commented on the rumors about the proposal of the Ukrainian leader, which appeared after The Washington Post published information from the Pentagon data leaked to the network, said TASS.

In response to a question from Hungarian journalists, the head of the EC fell silent, turned over several pages of materials in front of her, looked towards the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, and stated that she “knows nothing about this.”

Journalists clarified why no one has yet refuted this information, but the head of the press service of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, said that “this was the answer.”

On May 13, The Washington Post newspaper, citing Pentagon data leaked to the network, reported that the President of Ukraine, behind closed doors, proposed to seize Russian cities and undermine the Druzhba oil pipeline. According to US intelligence data, the Ukrainian leader’s personal correspondence with the military command suggests that the attacks were carefully planned.