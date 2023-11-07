Peter Stano: The EU took note of Putin’s decision on martial law

The European Union (EU) took note of the signing by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a law on the abolition of informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe about the introduction of a state of emergency or martial law in the country. This was stated by EU Foreign Policy Representative Peter Stano in response to a request from Lenta.ru.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russia remains bound by many other international treaties in the field of law.

We take note of the amendments to Russian legislation. However, Russia remains bound by its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and other treaties to which it is a party Peter StanoEuropean Union Foreign Service Spokesperson

Peter Stano also stressed that the EU reiterates its call to respect, protect and fulfill its obligations under international human rights law.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which Russia will not notify the Secretary General of the Council of Europe about the introduction or termination of martial law and emergency situations in the country.

The corresponding obligation was previously enshrined in the laws on martial law and states of emergency. In addition, they established a rule according to which Russia had to notify the UN Secretary General of the introduction of this provision in the country.