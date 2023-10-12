Even in Italy in Parliament we witnessed the pantomime of the oppositions who were unable to reach an agreement even on a resolution condemning the massacres committed by Hamas





The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola had summoned all parliamentary groups, assistants and workers for a solemn ceremony to commemorate the victims of the brutal massacre perpetrated on Sunday by the terrorists of Hamas.

“Dear members, dear staff, the terrible terrorist attacks that took place in Israel last weekend saw more than 1,000 people killed, thousands injured and nearly 100 women, children and men still held hostage. Tomorrow at 12.45 I invite you all, Members and staff, to join me on the Esplanade for a solemn moment to remember all the victims, show solidarity with all those targeted and call for the immediate release of all hostages. Your presence will help to reiterate the strong position of our Parliament against terrorism.” This is the exact content of the email sent by the presidency to all members of Parliament for what was supposed to be a brief gathering to remember the terrible massacre.

The President of the European Council also participated in the solemn ceremony Charles Michel and the president of the commission Ursula Von der Leyen. All very good and right except for the left, the group on the far left of parliament, which also in this case controversially wanted not to attend the commemoration. Two parliamentarians from the left group immediately responded to the president’s email, asking “that, as a sign of respect for the victims and to avoid ambiguity about the purpose of the event, the participating deputies refrain from displaying any national symbol. For the same reason, the Israeli flag should be removed from the place it has occupied since Sunday on the Gare Europe building.”

They say all this to avoid creating the impression that the Members of the European Parliament give more value to the life of one category of innocent victims than that of another. On the other hand, still in the ranks of the European left, there is a certain Manu Pineda, who proudly posts images on social media with Palestinian terrorist groups and with leading exponents of the Lebanese Hezbollah formation. The member who is the president of the European Parliament delegation for relations with the Palestinein recent days stigmatized Israel’s attacks on Gaza, without however making any reference to the atrocious attacks by Hamas against defenseless civilians.

“It is disturbing that the Left group deserted the official commemoration of the Israeli victims, which took place today in the European Parliament. And the justification given by the Left MEPs in the email sent to all members of the European Parliament is serious” he commented in a note the co-chair of the ECR group in the European Parliament, Nicola Procaccini, at Fratelli d’Italia share.

“They would have attended only if the title of the event had been changed in order to more clearly express the desire to mourn all the innocent victims of the events of the last few days and to avoid giving the impression that Members of the European Parliament place more value on life of one category of innocent victims compared to that of another”. But on the other hand, even in Italy in Parliament we witnessed the pantomime of the oppositions who were unable to reach an agreement even on a resolution condemning the massacres committed by Hamas.

And the young Egyptian student recently pardoned thanks to the intervention of Prime Minister Meloni, found nothing better than to accuse Prime Minister Netanyahu of being “a serial killer”. And how can we forget the two young leaders of the PD, elected to the chamber, Raffaele Regina and Tiziana Scarpa, who in some posts on social media denied Israel’s very right to exist and its right to defend itself against terrorist attacks. In short, not even in the face of terrifying news of cold-blooded murders of women, elderly people and children, a part of the left is able to put their ideological fury in the attic.

