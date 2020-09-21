The foreign ministers of the European Union countries at a meeting on Monday, September 21, most likely, will not approve sanctions against representatives of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

As wrote in Twitter Radio Liberty correspondent Richard Jozvyak, there is a high probability that no sanctions will be imposed.

“It seems that today during the meeting of the foreign ministers there will be no “green light” for the EU sanctions against Belarus. Cyprus still seems to be blocking. Probably now the floor for the European Council on Thursday-Friday“, – wrote Yozvyak.

Earlier it was reported that it became known which country has blocked the introduction of sanctions against Lukashenka’s officials.

We remind you that the EU made a decision when Alexander Lukashenko will lose his legitimacy.

