Bloomberg: EC proposes way to tax Russia’s frozen assets

The European Commission (EC) has come up with a legal way to transfer the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to the bloc’s budget. About it writes Bloomberg, citing documents from the executive body of the European Union.

The EC has developed a legal procedure for taxing assets with income tax – in accordance with it, companies that have received large profits from the blocked assets of the Central Bank of Russia will have to transfer a significant part of it to the EU budget. The transfers will be formalized as “externally allocated income” (they mean direct contributions from EU members to the bloc’s budget to finance specific expenses).

Representatives of the European Commission will begin meetings with EU member states this week to lay out the plan. According to Bloomberg sources, on September 7, the EC will meet with officials from Spain, Belgium, Italy, France and Germany, and next week with all member countries of the bloc.

More than 200 billion euros ($215 billion) of Russian assets are currently frozen in the EU. According to the European Commission, they should bring about three billion euros in profit. More than half of the assets are in the form of cash and deposits, and a “significant portion” of the remainder is in securities.

Many of these funds are held in Belgium in Euroclear depository accounts. According to the results of the first quarter of 2023 alone, he received 734 million euros of income from their investment.