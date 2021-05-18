Twenty-seven points of view of difficult confluence. With countries like Sweden, Luxembourg, Ireland or Belgium very critical of Israel, a bloc in the East that supports it without fissures and great partners such as France or Germany also permissive with Tel Aviv due to the important economic interests they share. In this scenario of great differences, it took the EU ministers several hours to accept a joint communication calling for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, committing more humanitarian aid and expressing the will to relaunch the talks. of peace.

A short text that, as it is an informal council of foreign ministers, is not conclusive. In fact, Hungary was unmarked, despite the fact that the sense of the narrative is open and flexible, something that Josep Borrell himself admitted he did not “understand” but did not seem to disturb him excessively either. The point is that the EU gives priority to the most urgent: “The immediate cessation of all violence, the application of a ceasefire, the protection of the weakest and full access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

The high number of victims that this new escalation of the perennial conflict in the region is taking, “many of them children”, is considered “unacceptable”. The EU condemns the missile attacks on Israeli territory by Hamas and supports Israel’s right to defend itself, “but in a proportionate manner and respecting international humanitarian law.” Respect for the status of holy places, an end to expulsions and a “genuine political solution” are added to the list of requests from European foreign ministers.

“We believe that security for both (Israel and the Palestinians) requires an authentic political solution and to achieve this we will have to open a political horizon and explore a space for dialogue between the parties for the potential relaunch of the peace process that takes a long time. stagnant ”, highlighted the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU.

The “urgency” and the “extraordinary” character with which Brussels stressed the importance of the telematic appointment this Tuesday was called into question for arriving after a week of constant escalation in the conflict. The Commission had defended itself from the reproach by citing issues of the agenda (the difficulty of bringing all the dignitaries together) and that, in any case, the EU has not put itself in profile in all this time with calls for an end to the violence from Brussels, but also from the different capitals. However, a common message was needed.

A peaceful future



In recent days, Borrell has held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Also with other political leaders from Egypt (Sameh Shoukry), Jordan, (Ayman Safadi) and Turkey (Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu). And hours before his appointment with the European ministers, he spoke with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

In short, an exchange of views on “how the EU and the US can jointly contribute to ending violence and reducing tensions” in the Middle East. Looking further, Borrell argued. “We need longer-term initiatives to break the dynamics of conflict and revive the prospect of a peaceful future for all.”

The background, in any case, has been known for years. In this tinderbox, the EU is called upon to play a minor role. Borrell himself, in a show of sincerity, recognized this last week at an event organized by the Elcano Royal Institute in Madrid. The Union has no “mediation capacity.” It is something that only the United States can do, assuming it wants to, let’s be realistic. And the opening of Jon Biden in the last hours to relaunch the peace process opens that path.