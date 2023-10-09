Monday, October 9, 2023, 1:32 p.m.



The Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) will meet this Tuesday “urgently” to analyze the situation in Israel and Gaza. This was announced this Monday by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who sees it necessary to convene ministers to discuss the escalation of violence in the region. “It will be an informal council to discuss the implications and consequences of the Hamas attack,” explained the European Commission’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Peter Stano. The meeting will take place in Muscat (Oman), where the High Representative is located, and some representatives are expected to intervene by video call.

The Twenty-Seven will exchange points of view and discuss “the European response” to the attacks that have already left at least 700 dead. Stano has confirmed that over the weekend, Borrell has remained in contact with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, and the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh; as well as with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan. «The high representative is in contact with partner countries, especially with those who have influence over Hamas. “He tries to put pressure and explain to them the damage that these attacks do to the cause of the Palestinians,” said the spokesperson.

Brussels assures that the escalation of aggression “only brings more violence” and that dialogue and negotiation “are the only sustainable path.” He has also defended Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas attacks. «They must release the kidnapped people. The EU plays a constructive role and is one of the biggest supporters of the renewal of the peace agreements between Israel and Palestine. It is unsustainable to move forward without opening a peace dialogue,” Stano concluded.