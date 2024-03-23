The EU blocks Russia's wheat but France also wants to block Ukraine's

“We have prepared a proposal to increase duties on imports from Russia and Belarus” of some agricultural products. “There are several good reasons for making this proposal: it will prevent Russian grains from destabilizing the EU market; it will prevent Russia from using revenues from the export of these goods to the EU; and it will ensure that illegal Russian exports of stolen Ukrainian grain do not enter the EU market”. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says so.

The proposal concerns in particular “cereals, oilseeds and derived products” imported into the EU from Russia and Belarus, specified Ursula von der Leyen. “Generally speaking, as far as I'm concerned, regulating wheat imports is the right thing to do.” Thus the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida comments on the announcement on wheat.

But in the meantime, writes Corriere della Sera, European farmers protest against cheap Ukrainian agricultural products that have flooded the domestic market, creating unfair competition. “And in fact in the conclusions of the European Council the EU leaders ask the Commission and the Council (the EU ministers) to work to identify «fair and balanced ways to address the issues related to autonomous trade measures for Ukraine»”.

In particular, the Corriere della Sera warns, “Poland and France want Ukrainian wheat to also be included among the “sensitive products”. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is along the same lines, according to whom “Ukrainian dumping is slowly destroying European and Hungarian farmers”. Germany, however, is against targeting Ukrainian wheat because it would cause significant economic damage to Kiev's already precarious coffers.”