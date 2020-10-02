The debate on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean capitalized on the first day of the summit that the Heads of State and Government held this Thursday in Brussels. With a week late, after the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, was forced to quarantine for the positive in coronavirus of one of the members of his security, the leaders of the EU faced a new face-to-face summit. A priori much less complex than that of July, historical by duration (more than four days) and packaging (lit up the post-Covid Recovery Plan).

In this extraordinary appointment, the sticking point was Turkey after a summer in which its historical disputes with Greece (and also Cyprus) reached a worrying level with the prospects promoted by Ankara to obtain tons of gas in waters that Athens considers to be its ownership. Penalties yes or no. That was the fundamental key to the debate.

And it got complicated. So much so that the other international political issues that were on the agenda were parked. Relations with China, the poisoning of Alexei Navalni or Nagorno Karabakh. They moved through a debate from which a balanced statement should emerge, open to “dialogue and a fruitful relationship with Turkey”, diplomatic sources explained. But at the same time, it will reserve a potential burden of punishment in the face of possible surprises.

The text had to be balanced because it had to combine the reinforcement of a strategic relationship with Ankara (promoted by Germany and backed by Spain) without snubbing Greece and Cyprus. “Turkey’s provocations can no longer be tolerated,” stressed the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while calling for “courage and sincerity” to address this new relationship.

Still, Athens was open to negotiation. But Nicosia had linked the ‘Turkish issue’ with the strong response expected from the EU for weeks against the repressive regime of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. He would only lift his veto to sanction the former Soviet territory if he responded in equal measure against Turkey.

‘The EU must defend its sovereign rights. At the same time, the European Parliament is firmly convinced that a lasting solution to the conflict can only be achieved through dialogue between both parties, ”said the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, in his speech at the start of the European Council. I said, a balance point that forced several retouching of a text that took hours to close.

NATO as a mediator



Just an hour before the start of the summit, at NATO headquarters in Brussels military representatives from Greece and Turkey appeared to seal a non-aggression pact. Or what was technically defined as a “bilateral conflict elimination mechanism.” The agreement was designed with the aim of reducing the risk of “incidents and accidents” in the Eastern Mediterranean by creating a direct line of communication between Greece and Turkey to address potential conflicts at sea or in the airspace that converts NATO as a mediator with weight. Its Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, welcomed a mechanism that “has been achieved thanks to the constructive engagement of Greece and Turkey, both valuable NATO allies.”

Stoltenberg believes it will help “to create the space for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying dispute and we are ready to develop it further.” The military technical talks began in early September and were started by Stoltenberg himself.