A six-week exercise to combat cyber attacks has started in the EU countries. About it informs Bloomberg.

According to legend, a non-existent energy company from Finland will become the victim of a cyber attack. The simulation will detect a software breach that has the potential to spread to organizations across Europe.

The exercises are designed to reveal the level of resilience of countries to the crisis. They will conclude during the meeting of EU foreign ministers at the end of February.

The maneuvers started simultaneously with reports of a cyber attack on the websites of Ukrainian government agencies on the night of January 13-14. Because of it, the resources of most departments of the country stopped working, and an image with a pig and state symbols of Ukraine crossed out appeared on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense. The text in three languages ​​- Russian, Ukrainian and Polish – called the hacking revenge for “Volyn, Polissya, Galicia and the OUN-UPA (“Ukrainian Insurgent Army”, banned in Russia as an extremist organization – approx. “Lenta.ru”)”.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the incident. Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the accusations, noting that this was another unsubstantiated accusation, and in Kiev they blame Russia even for bad weather.