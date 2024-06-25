The EU has begun lengthy negotiations with Ukraine on accession

The European Union (EU) has begun negotiations with Ukraine on joining the community. About it reported on the official website of the Council of Europe.

“Kyiv has begun a long process of negotiations on joining the European Union. The first meeting of the EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference opened in Luxembourg,” the statement noted.

Additionally, it is reported that a similar conference will be held with Moldova, during which negotiations will also take place on the conditions for joining the European Union.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that there is no shortcut for Ukraine and Moldova in the EU. Although the path will be difficult, it is “full of opportunities” for Kyiv and Chisinau, she added.