The European Parliament has today shown broad support for the EU’s approach to the pandemic and has called for “full transparency” on the contracts and the vaccination strategy that was launched at the end of the year. In a debate held in plenary session in Brussels with the Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, and the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, a large majority of MEPs supported the plan, which has allowed the accelerated development of vaccines and its availability to all Europeans.

They also criticized “health nationalism”, including the alleged parallel contracts signed with pharmaceutical companies by some Member States and the competition between countries for more doses. The EU must respond to this crisis with unity and solidarity, with all levels of government working together, the MEPs stressed.

As it has made clear, Parliament wants maximum transparency in contracts between the EU and laboratories. In fact, several MEPs pointed out that the Commission’s recent measures, which allowed the consultation of an incomplete contract, are insufficient. In addition, they warned that only absolute transparency will serve to combat misinformation and build trust in vaccination campaigns.

Another point discussed in the debate is the global dimension of the pandemic, for which the EU must use its position of strength to support other more vulnerable countries. The pandemic can only be considered dominated when everyone has access to vaccines, and not just the richest countries, the MEPs stressed.

Other issues discussed at the meeting were the importance of having comparable national data and mutual recognition of vaccination, the need to accelerate the deployment of vaccines and the futility of blaming the EU or the pharmaceutical industry for the failures.