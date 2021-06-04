“It is your responsibility, but we ask for consistency for the good of the citizens of the European Union.” With these words, the spokesman for the Community Executive, Eric Mamer, gave this Friday a wake-up call to Spain for the opening of its borders to the citizens of the United Kingdom without demanding any proof of control over the covid-19 from Monday. The door, which was already opened wide to the British on May 24 and which will take shape this Saturday when it is published in the official gazette, squeaks (and a lot) in Brussels.

Because Spain would not be consistent with the recommendations issued in the block for all arrivals from non-EU countries (vaccination or negative test), including the English. And because of the incongruity of demanding a PCR from any EU citizen to enter the country while not claiming anything from the British tourist.

Add to this that the United Kingdom has not even joined the list of third nations with which Brussels does advise opening its external border in the presence of outbreaks of the dreaded Indian strain on the islands. The EU deals today with a small group of foreign countries that it considers safe and the former English partner is not among them. Moreover, for months the Commission has been sliding that the negotiations to allow the flow of tourists are much more advanced with Washington than with London.

Johnson’s veto



Spain has always relied on the “very low rates” of infection that have been registered on the other side of the English Channel and on the high percentage of the vaccinated population (around 72% have already received at least one dose) to justify its permissiveness. So you have it added to your list of countries whose residents can travel without restrictions and that, except for that exception and that of Japan, would coincide with the generic for the entire EU. That is, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand or China (with guaranteed reciprocity).

While it is true that this ‘open arms’ policy of the Pedro Sánchez Executive is not having a relevant effect in practice because Boris Johnson still keeps all of Spain off the list of safe destinations, the forms annoy the Commission. And it ugly at a time when the national tourism industry has just received a real blow when Johnson announced that he extended the ‘veto’ to our country for three more weeks. Still, the government claims to be “consistent” with its decision, in reply to Brussels’ complaints.

THE PHRASES: Adalbert Jahnz – EU Interior Spokesperson. “No Member State should decide to lift travel restrictions to a non-listed country before deciding to do so in a coordinated manner” Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Declaration. The measure is “fully consistent” and fits the “philosophy” of the Twenty-Seven

The point is that Ursula von der Leyen’s team faced two uncomfortable questions raised by journalists on Friday. The first, the one already referred to: PCR for a Belgian, French or German citizen and not for a British? And the second: Does Brexit give an advantage to vacation in Spain? “The Council’s recommendation is that Member States require people traveling for essential or non-essential reasons (from outside the EU) to have a negative PCR test” carried out at least 72 hours before, underlined the spokesman for the Interior, Adalbert Janhz .

This PCR can only be replaced by the vaccination certificate with a complete schedule at least fourteen days before arriving at destination and, in principle, admissible only for the four formulas authorized by the European Medicines Agency (Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen). In fact, from Monday all travelers, wherever they come from, will be able to enter Spain with the certificate.

France also lowers the restrictions on those immunized, but respecting the rule that they come from regions of the Union, while Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland have already joined the European gateway to issue covid certificates.