EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The head of environmental policy of the European Union, Lithuanian Virginijus Sinkevicius, began a tour of South America this Friday in an attempt to alleviate criticism in the region over a controversial EU law that will ban imports of goods linked to deforestation of forests. This Friday the Environment Commissioner landed in Paraguay for the first time. On Monday he traveled to Bolivia and from there he will travel to Ecuador. During the seven days of travel, he will defend before various voices from the sector and heads of government the law that he himself defines as “a turning point in the global fight against deforestation.” Although there are several environmental organizations that applaud the measure, small producers fear that poor implementation and lack of technology on the continent will leave them out of the market. Faced with these first criticisms in Paraguay, the Lithuanian was blunt. “If the Paraguayan exporter decides that he does not want to comply with this [reglamento] 1115, that does not comply and does not export to the European Union. It's that simple,” local media reported.

In an attempt to calm things down, during his first stop, he announced an investment of about 13 million dollars in the project. Forest4Life Paraguay. “I am sure that this forest is for the future,” added the commissioner, who pointed out that this plan is not only “for Paraguay, but for the entire planet.” One of the axes of the project is the strengthening of three protected areas in the country: the Mbaracayú Forest Natural Reserve, in coordination with the Moisés Bertoni foundation; the San Rafael National Park Reserve, with the help of the Guyra Paraguay Association; and the Chaco Biosphere Reserve, where they will work with WWF. “We have very clearly found a common language, a language on which we can develop our relations in the future,” he declared. During his visit to Bolivia, he also signed a cooperation agreement of some 33 million dollars to mitigate deforestation, fight forest fires, and to protect watersheds, wetlands and protected areas.

The European Union regulation on deforestation (EUDR), approved at the end of 2023, focuses on products such as cocoa, coffee, soy, palm oil, wood, beef, rubber and all its derivatives (such as leather, wood, paper or chocolate). According to the regulations, as of December 30, 2024, products from lands that have been deforested after December 2020 will not be able to enter the EU. Thus, all companies linked to this type of export will have to include a labeling that certifies that no soil has been damaged for their production. According to the commissioner, the policy is focused on standing up to deforestation and guaranteeing consumers transparency and traceability of everything they consume, from a fundamental engine: the market.

The European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, Celinda Sosa, this Monday. Luis Gandarillas (EFE)

Initially, these goals would not have to be something negative. Between 1990 and 2020, deforestation destroyed an area larger than the entire EU area, some 420 million hectares, according to the FAO. And 10% of this devastation is attributable to consumption in the twenty-seven European countries. Deforestation has also left the Amazon itself in the red, increasingly closer to the point of no return; the moment when the biome will not be able to recover on its own.

However, many organizations in the region believe that “a kind and well-intentioned law” is not enough, as Wendy Arenas, executive director of the Alisos Foundation, which is part of the Zero Deforestation Agreement of the Colombian Cocoa chain, calls it. For the anthropologist, this rule can represent a great setback for Latin American countries –that have the EU as the third main partner, after the United States and China– and, above all, to small producers.

“Since it has not been negotiated with the producing countries, this rule can also be interpreted as a barrier to the market. And we understand that the European Union has autonomy to define its own norms and regulations. However, these affect a much larger global environment. “Producers should have more voice,” she said by phone. His country was left out of the European commissioner's tour like Brazil, which has generated some surprise in the region as it is one of those that will be most affected by the rule.

“It can be stigmatizing”

What the EU requires is that products have a transparent traceability chain. To do this, they ask companies to accurately describe the product, detailed supplier information and to geolocate all the parcels of origin of the products, providing geographical coordinates, production dates, proof of non-deforestation and evidence of legality. “What producers can afford this?” Arenas asks. She believes that small producers will not be able to do it. Similarly, the EU will use a comparative risk system –country benchmarking system– to assign a risk level to the country of production; something like a ranking. This is one of the measures most criticized by Latin American countries. “It can be stigmatizing for our countries,” say experts.

For Arenas, the most flagrant example of a “lack of conversation” is in the case of cocoa or coffee, much more than in the large livestock or palm oil industries. “Cocoa is not a driver of deforestation, except in rare cases,” he says, “and the efforts of these small producers who grow cocoa as the only alternative to other illicit crops are not being valued. It is not being rewarded. “They are taught the stick and not the carrot.”

Although for Daniel Coronel, coordinator for Peru of the Tropical Forest Alliance, this measure can “disincentivize” deforestation, he explains how the European law is still far from being able to fit into countries like those in the region, due to its lack of technology and limited access to the properties of the land. Not being able to sell to the EU would open a huge hole in the Peruvian agricultural economy, which exports 51% of coffee and close to 30% of cocoa to this region. About 350,000 producer families live off of that. “The EU has a very big responsibility. Because it could cause producers who do not have technology or financial resources to end up leaving supply chains and end up in mining or coca, as an alternative. And that does deforest. They are going to have to accelerate communication channels and support with traceability and monitoring instruments so that no one is left out or it is not counterproductive.”