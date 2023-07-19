An office of the European Council in Brussels served this Monday night for a very rare meeting between the Government and the Venezuelan opposition. With five European and Latin American leaders as guarantors, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and the head of the opposition Plataforma Unitaria delegation, Gerardo Blyde, met face to face in a conversation in which they urged them to resume dialogue for the 2024 presidential elections, a process that, they said, must be accompanied by the lifting of economic sanctions on the South American country. On the table, the message to the Maduro regime that the EU could progressively lower its political harshness —Brussels has imposed sanctions, but few and focused— if there are democratic advances.

In the meeting, closed to the press, and which was held during the summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, Argentina, Alberto Fernández, Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and France, Emmanuel Macron, and the high representative of the EU for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

“The heads of state and the high representative have encouraged the Venezuelan government and the unitary platform of the opposition to resume dialogue and negotiation within the framework of the process in Mexico to agree, among other points on the agenda, on the conditions of the next elections”, read a joint statement called by President Macron.

According to the text, to which EL PAÍS had access, the participants called on the Government and the opposition to resume negotiations to “organize the election with equal conditions for all, transparent and inclusive that allow the participation of all who wish, respecting the law.” , international treaties in force and with international accompaniment. This process must be accompanied by a lifting of all kinds of sanctions with a view to the complete lifting.”

The final declaration of the CELAC and EU summit contemplates a point approved unanimously in which it urges Venezuela to establish “a constructive dialogue between the parties towards the negotiations in Mexico City.”

The meeting lasted two hours, according to a source present at the meeting. The possibility was discussed that, if Maduro draws up a fair electoral process and with guarantees and makes other gestures, such as the release of political prisoners, the EU could pronounce itself in favor of withdrawing sanctions on Venezuela, European diplomatic sources point out. Although it is the United States that has imposed the most restrictive measures on Caracas. At the center are the claims that Maduro facilitate the holding of next year’s elections, an election whose development is worrying after the General Comptroller’s Office disqualified the opposition candidate María Corina Machado, who was leading the polls.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

That decision, which prevents Machado from participating in the primaries that will decide who will face Maduro, drew condemnation from the European Parliament this month, leading Venezuela to say it would not accept European observation in the presidential elections.

In the meeting this Monday in Brussels, Fernández, Lula, Petro and Borrell expressed their solidarity with the host countries of the millions of Venezuelans who have been forced to leave their country in recent years in the midst of a political and humanitarian crisis. . The leaders also welcomed the signing of a social agreement in Mexico on November 26 of last year and urged it to be implemented as soon as possible for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

The last time the government and the opposition met officially was last November in Mexico, a meeting in which they signed an agreement that provides for the creation of a fund that will be managed by the United Nations to address the country’s most pressing problems. .

According to the communiqué issued by the French Presidency, the participants in the meeting agreed that the relaunch of relations between the EU and CELAC represents an opportunity to seek together a solution to the Venezuelan crisis and they propose to meet again at the Peace Forum from Paris on November 11.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.