The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Janssen vaccine authorization for emergency use in all European Union countries for citizens over 18 years of age. Therefore, the penultimate step has been completed so that the drug can be inoculated and it only remains for the company to obtain conditional marketing permits.

Janssen’s approval of the vaccine assumes that it joins Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford / AstraZeneca preparations as yet another new tool to “fight the pandemic and protect the lives of citizens”, as EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke has stated. However, the approval of the Janssen vaccine may represent a major turnaround in the immunization process, as its use only requires one dose, which will considerably accelerate the rate of vaccination.

The Janssen vaccine is composed of a adenovirus modified to include SARS-CoV-2 protein S. This substance is what the virus uses to enter the body and transmit the infection to the rest of the cells, so Its previous introduction into the body will allow the immune system to create antibodies against the disease.

Effectiveness

Clinical trials with the vaccine developed by the North American company Johnson & Johnson took place in the United States, South Africa and some countries in South America. Half of the sample, 44,000 people, received the preparation, while the other was injected with a placebo.

Symptoms of infection with symptoms were reduced in two weeks by 67%, while severe cases decreased even more. An article from the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine notes that 90% of those vaccinated develop antibodies during the first month and that on day 57 after injection, 100% of patients have immune protection.

Side effects

The side effects detected by the EMA have been of a “mild or moderate” nature. and, in the same way that it happens with the rest of vaccines, they disappear two days after the injection. Between the Main symptoms detected are local pain, headache, exhaustion, muscle pain and nausea.

The European Union body is committed to controlling the use of the drug through its pharmacovigilance system and The company, for its part, will have to provide the regulator with a monthly safety report.

Arrival in Spain

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has stressed that this vaccine will not arrive in Spain until, predictably, the month of April. For the moment the exact number of doses that will reach our country is unknown, but it is known that it will be a percentage slightly higher than 10% compared to the 80 million that the European Union will receive.

Currently 6,655,195 doses have been made available to the autonomous communities for their administration throughout the country. At the moment, 75% of them have been inoculated, that is, 4,989,505. 1,447,838 people have completed their regimen and are immune to the disease, according to data from Ministry of Health.

Does not need cold chain

Another advantage of the Janssen vaccine is that it does not require a cold chain as is the case with preparations based on messenger RNA. This means that it can be kept at 2-8 degrees for three months and at -20 degrees for up to two years.