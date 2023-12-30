Romania and Bulgaria will begin to be members of the Schengen area in a few months. Twelve years after beginning the process of entry into the European free movement zone, and just a few hours before the Spanish rotating presidency of the Council of the EU ends this Sunday, the States have unanimously agreed this Saturday on the “full incorporation” of the two countries to this area of ​​more than 400 million people without passport controls, which will now increase from 27 to 29 members. The process, however, will be carried out “gradually” starting in March. That month it will be effective at air and sea borders, while land borders will be left for later.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has celebrated a decision that the two countries “deserve” for having “worked hard” for it and that, above all, “will make Schengen even stronger,” as she declared. in X (old Twitter). “It is a day of great pride for Bulgaria and Romania,” she stressed.

The decision has been possible after Austria lifted the veto it had maintained for a year – when the entry into Schengen of another of the candidate countries, Croatia, was approved at a meeting of EU Interior Ministers, which became official. on January 1—due to misgivings regarding immigration matters. Vienna, supported at the time by the Netherlands, alleged that irregular migration, one of the issues on which the Government of Chancellor Karl Nehammer defends a very tough stance, remained too high in those neighboring countries, especially in Bulgaria, to accept a lifting of all border controls. And this despite the fact that both States have been members of the EU since 2007 and have been knocking on the doors of Schengen for years.

The change of opinion of the Austrians has occurred after an “intense negotiation” in recent weeks between Austria, Bulgaria and Romania, with the support of the European Commission and the Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU, which has described the agreement as this “fair and historic” Saturday.

As agreed, the process will begin in March 2024, when the controls at the internal “air and sea” borders will be lifted. From there, negotiations will begin between Vienna, Sofia and Bucharest to decide when the land borders will also be lifted. The agreement reached is limited to indicating that the three countries commit to “agree on the date of its lifting in 2024.”

The Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, has also welcomed a decision that, she has stressed on social networks, must now be reinforced to “guarantee that free movement by land is also ensured next year.” The commissioner, a firm defender of this step now taken, has promised to continue “actively supporting the process of full access” to Schengen in 2024.

The approval of the 27 community states had been expected since, this week, Bulgaria and Romania announced that they had reached an agreement with Austria, an issue that this country also confirmed. At a press conference on Thursday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Romanian Foreign Minister – and former European Commissioner – Mariya Gabriel explained that on December 23 they reached an agreement with Vienna for it to lift its veto. Austria had begun to backtrack on its resounding no after the two countries agreed on measures to reinforce their external border, which led Vienna to propose a gradual entry of both into Schengen, in which the Austrian Minister of the Interior , Gerhard Karn, described it as “Air Schengen”.

Although Romania and Bulgaria are on one of the main routes for illegal arms, drug and human trafficking, the European Commission has long maintained that the two countries meet all the requirements to enter the Schengen area. After the veto of Austria and the Netherlands became known in December 2022, the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, publicly expressed her displeasure. “The citizens of Bulgaria and Romania deserve to be fully part of the Schengen area,” he declared after the meeting of ministers of the sector in which the entry of Croatia as the twentieth member of the EU into this area of ​​free movement and without travel restrictions was approved. people, goods, services and capital – the largest in the world – to which Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein also belong.

Currently, the external borders of the Schengen area, an agreement signed in 1985 in the Luxembourg city of that name and which came into force a decade later, extend for 50,000 kilometers. 80% of these borders are maritime and the remaining 20% ​​are land. Within Schengen there are hundreds of airports and seaports, as well as several land crossing points, in an area of ​​4.3 million square kilometers and more than 400 million inhabitants. The 27 participating countries – 29 when the accession of Romania and Bulgaria ends – apply common rules to control external borders and also regarding visas and cooperation between police and judicial services in the criminal field.

