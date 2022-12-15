European countries continue to increase pressure on Russia. The Twenty-seven reached an agreement on Thursday to approve the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes 200 people and entities on its blacklist, for their involvement in the war in Ukraine, and will cut off Moscow’s access to drones, one of the most used weapons by his army in recent weeks.

“Russia continues to sow death and devastation in Ukraine. It is deliberately attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, trying to paralyze the country at the beginning of winter,” said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, when presenting the sanctions proposal. And tonight, finally, the agreement was reached at the ambassadorial level to carry out the new battery of punishments in Moscow.

This ninth round also includes more sanctions against Russian banks, export controls and measures to limit the Kremlin’s propaganda. The main objective of these punishments is to curb Russia’s military capabilities, with restrictions on exports to Russia of civilian and military dual-use goods such as chemicals and electronic or computer components that can be used for war purposes.

Among the new people sanctioned are several leaders of the Armed Forces, members of the Duma and the Council of the Russian Federation. “These are key figures in deliberate attacks against civilians in Russia, in addition to the kidnapping of Ukrainian children and the theft of agricultural products,” Von der Leyen detailed.

Regarding measures to limit Russian propaganda, the EU wants to block the signal of four Russian television channels on its territory, for transmitting messages from the Kremlin.