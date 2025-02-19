The ambassadors of the member countries have agreed on Wednesday the imposition of a new round of sanctions against Russia in the midst of Donald Trump’s pressure to negotiate the destination of Ukraine with the Russian dictatorship. The decision was planned precisely to … Coincide with the third anniversary of the beginning of the Russian invasion. The commission plans to travel to kyiv on the occasion of the anniversary.

This will be the sixteenth sanctions package since the Kremlin isolation policy began in February 2022. The approved on Wednesday introduces the prohibition of imports of Russian primary aluminum, a product on which some European industries were dependent. However, the most novel is the expansion of the blacklist of the tankers belonging to the so -called ‘shadow fleet’ that Russia uses to avoid western restrictions to oil trade. These are old or discontinued ships that falsify their manifestos to deceive international authorities.

The European decision fully contradicts the new American position that aims to rehabilitate Putin, starting with the withdrawal of the restrictive measures that even Washington adopted in response to the unjustified invasion of Ukraine. In fact, Trump’s secretary, Marco Rubiosuggested on Tuesday that Europe could be called to the negotiating table but, precisely, to discuss the relief of sanctions against Kremlin. The Brussels response has been the opposite, to reinforce those sanctions.

The president of the commission, Ursula von der LeyenHe has published a message on social networks in which he shows his support for this decision. «I meet with satisfaction the agreement on our sixteenth sanctions package. The EU is taking even more hard measures against elusion, pointing to more vessels of the Putin parallel fleet and imposing new prohibitions on imports and exports. We are committed to maintaining pressure on the Kremlin ».