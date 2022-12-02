The Twenty-seven closed an agreement this afternoon to set a ceiling of 60 dollars -57 euros- to Russian oil imported by sea. This measure is in line with the one adopted by the G7 to establish a maximum price of between 65 and 70 dollars (between 62 and 67 euros) for Moscow crude, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it is expected to come into force. this same weekend.

In addition to a cap at the European level, the block will create a corrective mechanism so that this maximum price is always 5% below the market price. The tool will be reviewed every two months and diplomatic sources are confident that “it will be able to suffocate the Russian economy”, due to the foreseeable increase in the price of oil in the coming months.

The negotiation between the Member States culminated just three days after the European embargo on the purchase of oil from Moscow entered into force. However, part of the crude that arrives by pipeline to the continent will be excluded from this veto, due to the great dependence on Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic and the difficulties of these countries to replace this supply.

Poland calls for a strong hand



During the discussions, Poland and the Baltic countries maintained the toughest position within the community block, demanding a maximum price of 30 dollars (28.5 euros), well below the proposal initially raised by the European Commission. Others, such as Greece, Cyprus and Malta, finally gave in to the cap that was also set by the G7, in exchange for a compensation mechanism to be able to supply oil to their maritime transport sector.

The measure must now be adopted through a written procedure of the European Council, without the need for a meeting of ambassadors. The cap will enter into force with its publication in the Official Gazette of the EU, which could happen this weekend.

The EU thus advances in its policy of economic sanctions against Russia in retaliation for the military aggression against Ukraine. All in all, the ninth round of sanctions remains stuck in the technical phase of negotiations and the bloc seems to have stopped its intention to apply new energy punishments to Moscow. Official European sources point out that this delay is due to the efforts of the EU to minimize the negative effects of the punishments on the Kremlin. The measures must be “very targeted and fine-tuned,” they insist.