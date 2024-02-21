Reuters: EU ambassadors agreed on the 13th package of sanctions against Russia

Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) countries agreed on the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

According to sources, about 200 legal entities and individuals will be added to the sanctions list, but no new sectoral sanctions are envisaged.

On February 19, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock announced the scope of UAVs in the new package of EU sanctions against Russia. She added that the restrictions were almost agreed upon by the countries of the association.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that the country would not block the EU package of anti-Russian sanctions. He emphasized that all items contrary to the interests of Budapest were removed from the list during negotiations with EU representatives.