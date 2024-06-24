Digital market, the EU Antitrust sticks Apple

There European Commission communicated to Apple the preliminary opinion that the App Store rules violate the Digital markets act (DMA), as they prevent app developers from freely directing consumers to alternative channels for offers and content.

Furthermore, the Commission has opened a new non-compliance procedure against Apple due to concerns that its new contractual requirements for third-party app developers and app stores, including the new “Core technology fee” Of Appleare unable to ensure effective compliance with Apple’s obligations under the Dma.

“Today is a very important day for the effective application of the DMA: we have sent the preliminary results to Apple. Our preliminary position is that Apple does not fully allow the steering” that is, the possibility of directing users towards alternative channels. This is the comment of the vice president of the European Commission with responsibility for Antitrust, Margrethe Vestager.

“The directive is crucial to ensuring that app developers are less dependent on gatekeeper app stores and that consumers are aware of better offers. We have also opened cases against Apple in relation to its so-called core technology commission and various rules to allow third-party app stores and sideloading. The developer community and consumers are eager to offer alternatives to the App Store. We will investigate to ensure that Apple does not undermine these efforts,” she added.

In detail, according to the Dmadevelopers who distribute their apps via the App Store Of Apple they should be able, free of charge, to inform their customers about cheaper alternative purchasing options, direct them to these offers and allow them to make purchases.

The new investigation opened today – the third – concerns non-compliance with the new contractual terms of Apple for developers as a condition of accessing some of the new features enabled by the Dma, in particular the provision of alternative app stores or the possibility of offering an app via an alternative distribution channel. Apple has so far maintained the option to subscribe to the previous conditions, which do not allow alternative distribution channels at all.