EU, von der Leyen: “Produce 40% of clean energy by 2030”

“The central elements of the green business plan deal they are the Zero Emissions Industry Act and the Critical Raw Materials Act. The Commission is proposing both this week. With the Zero Emissions Industry Act, we set the ambition: By 2030, we want to be able to produce at least 40 percent of the clean technology needed.”

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the plenary debate in Strasbourg. “We are making licensing easier, we are creating simpler state aid schemes, we are enabling tax breaks and flexible use of EU funds. In short, the Net-Zero Industry Act provides speed, simplification and funding,” he explained.

EU: von der Leyen, making Green deals cheaper for companies

“Our political priorities – the European Green Dealthe digitization and the geopolitical resilience – remain unchanged” because “they turned out to be the right priorities, but we want to make them cheaper to implement, especially for our small and medium-sized enterprises”, declares the von der Leyen.

“In the introduction of renewable energieswe have shown the momentum we can create through targeted legislation for faster and more flexible permitting procedures,” he added.

“In the future, this should be the rule, not the exception. The European single market is strong. We must do our best to preserve and consolidate its strength. In the future, we will be guided by a set of key performance indicators, which will tell us whether the European economy is really becoming more competitive”, he concluded von der Leyen.

