The European Union has made public its contract with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, with which it has maintained a pulse for days due to the delay in the delivery of 400 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. Until now, the community authorities have kept the contracts signed at the request of the laboratories secret, so the terms of the purchase are unknown.

The European Union (EU) and AstraZeneca have been leading a bitter public fight since last Friday after the laboratory’s announcement about delays in the delivery of vaccines within the framework of the advance purchase contract signed between the parties. The controversy centers on the commitments apparently assumed by the pharmaceutical company, but since the contract was blocked until now by confidentiality clauses, the two parties had a narrow margin of argument. However, not all parts of the agreement have been disclosed as the published document has paragraphs and entire pages crossed out.

The European Commission demands that AstraZeneca comply with the signed commitments, using for this the two plants that the pharmaceutical company has in the United Kingdom, which in turn threatens to create a political conflict with the Government of London.

Authorization



The European Medicines Agency (EMA) should also announce this Friday its position on the authorization of the use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with the University of Oxford. The vaccine has already been the subject of a controversy after information was released in Germany about the advisability of not using it in people over 65 years of age, although the same vaccine has already been applied for weeks in the United Kingdom to people of that age group .