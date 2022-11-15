The EU announced the start of a training mission for the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the command of Vice Admiral Blezhan

The EU training mission for the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began its work on Tuesday, November 15. This was stated by representatives of the EU Council, reports TASS.

“Today, the EU Council launches the work of the EU military assistance mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine),” the council’s press service said.

They specified that Vice Admiral Herve Blezhan, director of the department of military planning and conduct, was appointed to command the mission.

Earlier in November, it became known that the foreign ministers of the EU countries would approve a mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine. It was reported that the Council of the European Union will make an official decision on the launch of the military mission and its financing: it involves training and equipping up to 15,000 Ukrainian military and is designed for two years.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow has a negative attitude towards the decision of the European Union to create a training mission for the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the department emphasized that this news was not a surprise for the Russian side.