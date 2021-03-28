A unified sanitary certificate will be issued to citizens of the European Union from June 15th. The date was announced by the Commissioner for Internal Market Affairs Thierry Breton, reports TASS…

As specified, the certificate is intended for Europeans and will be available throughout Europe. The document will contain information about the vaccination of its owner, as well as personal information – name, age, passport number.

Certification is not required for citizens, Breton said, but some airlines may require it.

Earlier in March, Moscow Domodedovo Airport became the first in Russia to issue international certificates of vaccination against coronavirus infection. It is noted that this document can be obtained by passengers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and who have a certificate in Russian confirming this fact.