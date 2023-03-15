EU Special Representative Lajcak: Belgrade and Pristina have adopted a settlement plan for Kosovo

The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak announced the adoption of the Kosovo settlement plan by both sides in a conversation with RTS. According to him, at the moment it remains only to approve the program for its implementation.

“We had a meeting on February 27 in Brussels and an agreement was reached there that there is no longer a need to discuss the text of our proposal, which is published on the EU website,” Lajcak said. At the same time, according to him, “trust between the parties is weak and both parties require guarantees.” “Our goal is to agree on the full implementation of the proposal,” he stressed.