Izvestia: The European Union has not received proposals for a new package of sanctions

The Council of the European Union has not yet received official proposals for a new package of sanctions against Russia. About it “Izvestia“said an EU official.

However, the European Parliament expects that new measures will be adopted before the end of 2023. However, they are unlikely to touch upon a ban on diamonds and especially uranium from Russia, despite Western expectations.

On Thursday 26 October, European leaders reconvened in Brussels for a two-day EU summit. Politicians discussed the worsening situation in the Middle East, support for Ukraine and the revision of the long-term budget for 2021–2027.

Another topic of discussion was the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions. G7 countries were reported to be considering introducing bans on Russian diamonds, aluminum and dual-use goods, an EU official told the publication.

“The EU Council has not yet received official proposals for a new package of sanctions,” he emphasized.

In addition, Warsaw and Vilnius, according to media reports, insist on sanctions against LNG, steel, as well as the provision of IT services to Russian representatives. Estonia also made a proposal earlier. The country’s authorities consider it necessary to introduce a complete trade embargo to stop the circumvention of already imposed sanctions.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko said that the European Union’s “itch for sanctions” against Russia continues, but experience shows that restrictions do not work.

In turn, German journalist Wolfgang Munchau said that Europe suffered more damage from anti-Russian sanctions than Russia itself. According to him, the unity of the European Union may crack in the future, as European leaders underestimated how difficult it is to isolate a country of this size.