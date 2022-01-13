The European Union may introduce a new package of sanctions against the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This was reported by the Brussels correspondent of Radio Liberty (included by the Ministry of Justice of Russia in the register of foreign agents) Rikard Yuzvyak on his page in Twitter…

“Work on the sixth package of EU sanctions against Belarus is still ongoing among the working groups. It can be adopted in early spring, ”Yuzvyak announced new restrictive measures.

In early December, the EU, US, UK and Canada introduced new sanctions against Belarus. 183 Belarusian individuals and 26 organizations were restricted by the European Union. The United States has imposed new sanctions on the country’s national debt, which threaten with a shortage of dollars, and has banned its citizens and institutions from cooperating with Belaruskali.