EU representative: EU open to study all solutions to extend grain deal

The European Union is open to explore and discuss all possible solutions to extend the grain deal and facilitate the ongoing negotiations between Russia, the UN and Turkey. This was reported to Lente.ru by a representative of the European Commission (EC).

“The EC priority is to ensure that Ukrainian grain can enter the world market. We call on all parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative to extend its validity. We provide assistance to the negotiations held by the UN and Turkey, as needed. We are, of course, open to exploring all solutions that contribute to our goal,” the document says.

At the same time, the EC noted that they are ready to contribute to the extension of the grain deal to the extent that “to the maximum limit Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine.”

Earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discussion of proposals put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend and modernize the grain deal. He assured that he would continue to negotiate on the Black Sea initiative with the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.