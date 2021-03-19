The EU’s relationship with Turkey wants to shake off the turbulence to enter a new phase. Good disposition now surrounds the bilateral bond, although with nuances. Because the refugee situation, the clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean with Greece and Cyprus, and the instability in the region (Libya and Syria) are contentious with a complex solution. Ankara and Brussels are getting closer (or trying) after a 2020 in which everything was about to blow up. In this new scenario, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel held a videoconference on Friday with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that EU sources had advanced as a further step “to develop a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship.” An attempt to rebuild trust.

But Brussels did not give details. Neither appearance before the press of the presidents of the European Commission and Council at the end of the ‘connection’, nor descriptive terms about the tone of the discussions in the communication that was launched in the early afternoon. It was signed by the European Council and Von der Leyen, via tweet, also made it his own. Aseptic drafting in the barely four paragraphs of the note, in accordance with the meaning of the quote: press the atmosphere for the summit of heads of State and Government that the Twenty-seven will celebrate next week in the Belgian capital.

The European Commission and the Council are committed to a “sustained reduction” of tensions and to build “trust” with Ankara



German and Belgian politics underlined “the importance of a sustained reduction (of tensions) and a further strengthening of confidence-building” to allow for a “more positive” agenda between the EU and Turkey. On the table had been all the contentions that could be covered. Although without any mention of the latest episode that Brussels observes with “deep concern”: the decision to seize his seat and parliamentary immunity from the member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, and his impending incarceration.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, had already called on the Erdogan government on Thursday “to urgently respect its diplomatic obligations” in the face of what is feared is a threat of legalization of that left-wing party, the second largest of the opposition . But there was no allusion this Friday to that matter in institutional communication.

The EU-Turkey relationship (a ‘relegated’ candidate to join the bloc) is today different from what was lived a few months ago, when Ankara sent ships to Greek-Cypriot waters to carry out gas exploration. Actually, it was raining in the wet. Because before the pandemic absorbed everything, Ankara had also tried to blow up the migration pact by allowing massive flows to Greece; the refugees were once again used as pawns in a perverse game. Erdogan asked for more money to stop the more than 3 million people crowded on its borders and Athens used containment measures that were branded as repressive.

Refugee crisis



Five years after the controversial migration agreement, denounced by NGOs and which has written shameful episodes for the EU, the parties continue to throw their heads at each other. Brussels assures that Ankara has already received 4,100 million euros to control the flows of refugees and that it has already committed another 2,000 million more, apart from other humanitarian aid items. Ankara speaks of non-compliance and demands “greater involvement”. On the table is the renewal of commitment. The unknown is how.

The gas conflict, for its part, is in the process of being neutralized. At least with Greece. His government and the Turkish government have long tried to smooth over their differences over hydrocarbon exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean and appear to be succeeding in several rounds of bilateral talks, the latest on Tuesday. Even NATO, of which both are partners, has had to enter into mediation. Have to wait.