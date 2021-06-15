Two hours – which by Brussels standards is a ‘mini-summit’. But it was the first two hours after seven years without a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the Old Continent between the European Union and the United States. Joe Biden continued Tuesday to repair damage. Those caused by his predecessor Donald Trump. The appointment distilled positivism and was resolved with various goodwill pacts, collaboration commitments and an outstanding ceasefire in the Airbus-Boeing tariff conflict that exceeded several administrations in time and that not even Barack Obama had managed to resolve to the liking of the community.

But the former vice president wanted to leave that stamp on the European capital before taking off for Geneva, where today he is holding a historic meeting with Vladimir Putin. “I have a very different view from my predecessor,” said Biden, who has been plotting the ‘political turn’ to fade Trump’s shadow. Standing on the same red carpet that the leaders of the 27 EU countries walk on at each marathon summit, along with Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, everything was détente. “America is back although perhaps we never left completely,” added the US president while the German replied with a “the last four years have not been easy.”

Pending issues



In any case, it is certified as the EU renews its transatlantic partnership. And it does so by opening the way to commercial peace (‘opening’ because on that flank there are still several pending issues) to shore up the new post-pandemic era. Regular dialogue with Washington to assess progress. And many shared obligations. All types. The first, end the pandemic For this, a vaccine working group will be created (the debate on patents, on which there is disparity of opinions, was not deepened) and “prepare for future global health challenges and promote a sustainable global recovery.”

The second: protect the planet and promote green growth. No more denier in the White House. 2050 is everyone’s commitment to achieve climate neutrality. But also strengthen trade, investment and technological cooperation; “Build a more democratic, peaceful and secure world” and a defense of international order with the United Nations at its center, as well as working hand in hand to revitalize and reform multilateral institutions “When necessary and cooperating with all those who share these objectives.” I said, ‘end to Trumpism’.

«Today we have opened a promising new chapter in our joint history, with a renewed and strong transatlantic partnership», Highlighted the President of the European Commission at the end of the meeting. She and Michel alone when Biden had already taken flight to Switzerland and the dense security deployment that has gripped Brussels for the last three days was already dissolving.

In the 36-point declaration, which was launched after 5:30 p.m., all pending issues were addressed, imposing the start-up ‘we resolve to work together’ in several of them (against the proliferation of weapons destruction, the dialogue on migration or mobility or the Arctic). Democracy, peace, human rights, cross-border data flow… The EU and the United States will also create a Trade and Technology Council to expand trade and investment, avoid new unjustified technical obstacles and cooperate in areas of high potential, especially digital.