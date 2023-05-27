Dhe EU and the US have sharply criticized the Russian-Belarusian agreement on the stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus. The Russian government has reportedly implemented its March announcement and moved nuclear weapons to the neighboring country. This step will lead to a further, extremely dangerous escalation, explains EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He accused the Minsk government of complicity in “Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine”. US President Joe Biden said he reacted “extremely negatively” to reports of this kind. Previously, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre referred to it the Russian actions as “another example of irresponsible and provocative decisions”.

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Russia had begun transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus, which had been announced months ago. “The transfer of nuclear warfare agents (…) has already begun,” Lukashenko told journalists during a visit to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that Russia, in consultation with Lukashenko, would station “tactical” nuclear weapons in the neighboring country. In April, Belarusian soldiers had already begun training on nuclear-capable missile systems. According to Putin, ten aircraft that can be equipped with nuclear weapons have now been delivered to Belarus, and a special weapons depot should also be completed by early July.

Ukraine asks Germany for Taurus cruise missiles

In its defensive struggle against Russia, Ukraine has asked the German government to supply it with Taurus cruise missiles. A corresponding request from Kiev had been received in the past few days, said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense on Friday evening in Berlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would continue to seek support from his western partners.

“We will do everything possible and impossible to speed up the delivery of more air defense systems of higher quality to Ukraine,” the head of state said in his evening video address. This is “a daily matter in the truest sense of the word when working with partners”. His country is making faster progress in modernizing its defense than was foreseeable six months ago.







Scholz assures further support

During a visit to Estonia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukraine of continued help in the Baltic countries – for as long as necessary. “To put it bluntly here again: We are ready to defend every square centimeter of NATO territory against attacks,” said Scholz on Friday after a meeting with his colleagues Kaja Kallas (Estonia), Krisjanis Karins (Latvia) and Ingrida Simonyte (Lithuania). ) in Tallinn. “And I mean it exactly like I say it.”