The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Great Britain and the US Secretary of State expressed their interest in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and also confirmed their interest in continuing consultations with China and Russia on this issue. This was announced on Thursday, February 18, in their joint statement following the meeting in Paris.

“We urge Iran to immediately cease these activities and refrain from new steps on the nuclear program that run counter to the agreements,” the press releasepublished on the website of the German Foreign Ministry.

The heads of ministries also agreed to coordinate efforts to resolve other world problems.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is reported to have participated in the video link discussions.

Earlier, on February 16, Blinken said that Iran could enrich nuclear material for weapons purposes in three months. He stressed that the United States will return to the JCPOA if Iran will comply with the terms of the agreement, however, he believes that it is necessary to work on more long-term and serious agreements in this area.

An agreement between Iran and a group of states – the United States, Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany – was signed in 2015 in order to overcome the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear development. Sanctions were lifted from Iran in exchange for refusing to develop its nuclear program.

In 2018, Washington withdrew from the JCPOA, after which it launched a campaign to exert economic pressure on Iran by renewing sanctions. In response, Iran announced in 2019 a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research.

In November 2020, the States added four people and six organizations to the Tehran sanctions lists, and then expanded the sanctions list several times.