Britain and the EU decided to prevent Russia’s speech at the G20 summit

On November 15-16, Bali will host the G20 summit, which will bring together leaders of different states, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. And the member states of the European Union and the UK have a special plan for this event. They decided to do everything possible to isolate the Russian delegation and boycott its speeches. About it writes newspaper The Telegraph, citing a representative of the European Foreign Service.

Indonesia under pressure

In connection with Russia’s conduct of a special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries sought from the hostess of the summit to remove the Russian Federation from participating in the event. If that didn’t happen, they threatened to boycott the summit itself. Despite pressure, Indonesia extended an invitation to President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky also received it – he was offered to attend as a guest.

A few days before the start of the summit, it became known that the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine would not fly to Bali, while Putin refused to speak even in an online format. As his press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained, this is due to the schedule of the head of state. Therefore, Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. On the sidelines of the summit, Russia intends to present ideas in the field of food and energy, including building up gas cooperation with Turkey, as well as organizing the supply of grain and fertilizers.

However, the West plans not to allow the representative of Russia to speak.

We are trying to work with partners to very, very convincingly show what the international community thinks about Russia’s actions in Ukraine. source The Telegraph

cunning plan

It turned out that the Europeans intended to prevent their partners from meeting with members of the Russian delegation, including Lavrov himself. They also intend to make sure that they leave during the performance of Russia. By these actions, representatives of the European Union expect to make it clear that any negotiations with Kyiv should be carried out only on terms acceptable to it. It is assumed that Italy, Germany, Spain and France will actively contribute to the isolation of Russia.

“Unlimited Friendship” on guard

But their plans may be thwarted by China. The Telegraph cites the words of a European official who believes that Beijing will intervene in the matter, since the PRC and the Russian Federation are connected not only by close cooperation, but also by “boundless friendship.”

The G20 summit is considered one of the key international events in the world. The main goal of the event is to achieve economic stability in the world. In 2022, the event program is divided into two days: November 15 and 16. During the meeting, the leaders of the G20 countries will discuss health issues, digital transformation and the transition to sustainable energy. As stated on the summit website, the primary task of the participants is to strengthen the collective potential and move towards more democratic and representative international cooperation.

By the way, the participation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the G20 was confirmed only on November 11th. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying, the president plans to meet with Joe Biden and French head of state Emmanuel Macron. Xi will also hold talks with Senegalese President Macky Sall and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Hua said.

It also became known earlier that Biden is not planning a meeting with Lavrov. This was stated by Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan at a briefing for journalists. Sullivan said that the American leader will travel to the forum in Indonesia to advance his agenda.