Mexico City, Sep 19 (EFE).- The European Unionhe Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and IDB Invest announced this Tuesday a financing initiative for 1 million euros, equivalent to 18.3 million Mexican pesos, to accelerate sustainable investments in Mexico.

The project aims to transfer knowledge and generate capabilities related to environment, society and governance (ESG) in the private and public sectors and financial institutions that can enhance their corporate sustainability strategies and sustainable financesas stated in a statement.

This alliance will also support future thematic bond issuers in the development of frameworks for the use of ambitious funds that are aligned with international principles.

“The funds will allow the private and public sector in Mexico to be given a favorable environment to mobilize capital towards investments to accelerate the green economy and the sustainable development of the country,” they noted in the joint bulletin.

For its first stage, executives from public and private entities will be trained in ESG issues with higher emissions contaminants to the environment through five thematic modules, ranging from ESG strategy development to the presentation of sustainable instruments to institutional investors.

In a second stage, the financing of the European Union will allow support from IDB Invest in the development of thematic debt frameworks to a group of companies that have the potential to issue green or sustainability-linked bonds.

“The use of funds from these potential emissions will be promoted to be innovative and aligned with international standards,” they detailed.

The latest effort of the project includes the development of tools to promote sustainable finance in collaboration with the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM)within the framework of Financial Innovation Laboratory that has been established.

For this point, IDB experts and other executives will share with project recipients the benefits of these tools and the best way to access them, addressing the gender perspective and the relationship between women and green finance.

Its implementation will formally begin on September 21 in Mexico, in an event in which emphasis will be placed on the fourth edition of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Acceleration Programwhich is part of its first stage.

This project is part of the investment agenda #GlobalGatewaythe European Union strategy which the IDB is actively supporting, to address global green challenges through sustainable finance.