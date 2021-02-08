Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Syria, Libya … and, above all, the imprisonment (after a failed assassination attempt) of the opponent Alexei Navalni. The list of disagreements between the EU and Russia is so labyrinthine that ‘to relax’ was already conjugated as a verb ‘miracle’ when Josep Borrell visited Moscow last week. The paradox is that he landed in a conciliatory mood. But it took off scalded. A full-fledged lockdown with many evidences: unfortunate press conference, simultaneous expulsion of three European diplomats with the consequent bilateral clashes, Borrell mutating into ‘belligerent’ and (in a more domestic key) dialectical clash via social networks between the governments of Spain and Russia.

A major geopolitical mess. That, like everything, is surrounded by the health emergency of the coronavirus. On the one hand, a Kremlin grown by the international recognition of the ‘Sputnik 5’ vaccine. On the other, an EU that accuses the delays in the supply of anticovid serums, urgently to accelerate vaccination and open to the possible massive purchase of the Russian formula, with the prior endorsement of the EMA, the European Medicines Agency. Now she is forced to “draw consequences”, as the Spanish diplomat has pointed out, from that latest humiliation.

Borrell has acknowledged in his institutional blog that his trip “highlighted” that that country “does not want to take the opportunity to maintain a more constructive dialogue with the EU. It is unfortunate”. With those words, he would be encouraging the activation of more sanctions against the Federation (177 people and 48 Russian entities are already on the black list due to the conflict with Ukraine) less than two weeks (the next 22) before raising the punishment in Council of Foreign Ministers.

His message also arrives at hours when he himself has to account for the fiasco in the European Parliament. Some MEPs have already asked him to resign. What is clear is that it will be a difficult appearance. So much so that even the European Commission had to give it full coverage yesterday. He came out in support of them and defended the thesis that despite the unproductive result, the trip was “necessary.” The point is that before getting on the plane, the controversy was already served. In Brussels there was talk of an “inopportune” appointment, of unspecific objectives and even a not very transparent agenda. What’s more, it had even become clear that within the EU neither the Eastern countries nor the Baltic republics shared in this attempt at rapprochement, even more so if one takes into account that a handful of days before an unequivocal message had been launched: “Unacceptable” sentence against Navalni and veiled accusation of authoritarian drift of the Kremlin.

The fuse was lit at the controversial press conference last Friday offered by Borrell and the Russian Foreign Minister. The first demanded the release of Navalni, sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for an alleged embezzlement of public funds. And also an “independent” investigation into his poisoning. Sergei Lavrov replied belligerently. He went around the bush, throwing the imprisonment of Catalan independence politicians directly into Spanish as an example of “politically motivated” judicial decisions. To top it all, he called the EU “arrogant” and “unreliable”.

Angry reaction



With Borrell still in the country, Lavrov’s ministry launched another volley. It announced the expulsion of three European diplomats (from Germany, Sweden and Poland) for participating in the demonstrations demanding the release of the Russian opponent. Protests that the Kremlin has been harshly repressing as “illegal”. Yesterday Berlin, Stockholm and Warsaw announced the reciprocal expulsion of a Russian diplomat from each country. Angela Merkel described the Kremlin’s decisions as “far from the rule of law.” And the French Emmanuel Macrón declared his “solidarity with the three countries whose diplomats have been expelled”

The last bilateral friction occurred this Monday. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajárova wrote on Facebook: “Now I have a new democratic idol. This time it is a woman. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Arancha González Laya ». Powerful irony to assess the response that González Laya gave to the allusions to Catalan politicians at that press conference on Friday. The minister had pointed out that “in Spain there are no political prisoners, there are political prisoners.” Lavrov’s spokeswoman expressly picks up this reference to “imprisoned politicians” before closing with “the advanced technologies of Western propaganda are among the best.”